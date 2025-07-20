Emerson's Blast Powers Everett Victory

July 20, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Colt Emerson of the Everett AquaSox

EVERETT, WA: Courtesy of a birthday blast from Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson, the Everett AquaSox downed the Hillsboro Hops 4-2 in front of 3,482 fans at Funko Field on Sunday Fun Day.

Following two scoreless innings to begin the game, Hillsboro scored the game's first run in the top of the third inning. With two outs, Hops outfielder Junior Franco hit a solo home run to right center field, breaking the scoreless draw. Franco's homer was his fifth of the season.

AquaSox starting pitcher Nick Payero settled in after Franco's long ball, throwing five innings of one-run baseball in his outing. The right-hander from Seton Hall University allowed four hits and struck out four Hops while walking three.

Celebrating his 20th birthday, Emerson powered the AquaSox to a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth. After Milkar Perez singled and Anthony Donofrio walked, Emerson launched a 395-foot home run to right center field to give the Frogs the lead. The homer was the ninth of the year for the Seattle Mariners' top prospect.

Relieving Payero was right-hander Allan Saathoff, who contributed one scoreless inning of work. Adding further run support in the bottom of the sixth was the Everett offense, who scored a run on a throwing error by Hillsboro to extend their lead 4-1.

Throwing the final three innings of the game to secure Everett's victory were righties Jordan Jackson, Natanael Garabitos, and Gabriel Sosa. Jackson and Garabitos each threw one scoreless inning and neither of them allowed a base hit. Angel Ortiz hit a ninth-inning home run to cut Everett's lead to two runs, but the late efforts were ultimately not enough.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

HILLSBORO HOPS 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 5 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 -- 4 7 0

WIN: Nick Payero (3-6) LOSS: Junior Sanchez (0-1) SAVE: Gabriel Sos (7)

HILLSBORO PITCHING: Sanchez (5.0), Anderson (1.0), Yan (1.0), Morales (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Payero (5.0), Saathoff (1.0), Jackson (1.0), Garabitos (1.0), Sosa (1.0)

HILLSBORO HOME RUNS: Franco (5) Ortiz (8)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Emerson (9)

ATTENDANCE: 3,482

TIME: 2 Hours, 13 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox return to competition at Funko Field on Tuesday, July 22, against the Spokane Indians! First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and it is also Bark in the Park presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs! Bring out your furry friends for a PAWesome experience that is sure to be unFURgettable!

