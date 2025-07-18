Cade Marlowe to Rehab with the AquaSox

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The Seattle Mariners announced today that outfielder Cade Marlowe has been assigned to a rehab assignment with the High-A Everett AquaSox of the Northwest League.

Marlowe has appeared in parts of two MLB seasons with Seattle having played 34 games in 2023 and 8 games in 2024. The 28-year-old outfielder owns a .240 batting average in the big leagues, collecting three doubles, two triples, three home runs, and 11 RBIs in 96 at-bats.

The left-handed hitting Marlowe was drafted by Seattle in the 20th round (No. 606 overall) of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of West Georgia, making his professional debut with the AquaSox in 2019 back when Everett was a short-season A-ball team. Marlowe excelled early on, hitting .301 with 15 doubles, three triples, three home runs, and 30 RBIs in 62 games during his debut season.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marlowe found himself again with the AquaSox in 2021. After hitting .301 across 34 games with the Single-A Modesto Nuts, Marlowe was added to the roster for the full-season High-A AquaSox.

During his second AquaSox stint, Marlowe played 71 games, hitting .259 with a .911 OPS. He found a power stride, belting 20 home runs, 18 doubles, and five triples with 77 RBIs. Marlowe was named the Mariners' 2021 Ken Griffey Jr. Minor League Hitter of the Year and also achieved Northwest League Player of the Month honors for July 2021 thanks to his strong season. He was also named a 2021 Northwest League Postseason All-Star and a 2021 MiLB Organizational All-Star.

He is expected to bat leadoff and play center field for Everett today against the Hillsboro Hops.

