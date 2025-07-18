Emeralds' Offense Picks up Right Where It Left off with 12-Run Performance

July 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 12-5. After the 4 day all-star break, the Emeralds were able to keep their stride at the plate with a pair of 3-run home runs. Eugene is 17-4 to start the 2nd half and is currently on a 4-game winning streak.

Eugene got the scoring started tonight in the 1st inning. After a quick couple of outs, Jakob Christian was able to reach base on a fielding error in his first at bat as an Emerald. Charlie Szykowny ripped a double to put a pair of runners on for Zane Zielinski who hit a chopper back to the pitcher. Chris Cortez fielded it cleanly but airmailed the throw to first and both runners came home to score to give the Ems a 2-0 lead.

In the 2nd inning the Dust Devils were able to tie up the game. After a leadoff single from Cole Fontenelle, Randy De Jesus crushed a 2-run home run. In the top of the 3rd, Ryan Nicholson hit a solo home run to give Tri-City a 3-2 lead.

The next 2 innings were quiet for both ball clubs, but that changed in a hurry in the bottom of the 6th. Jakob Christian recorded a standup double to start off the inning for his first base hit in an Emeralds uniform. Zane Zielinski was able to reach to put a couple of base runners on with 2-outs for Quinn McDaniel. He battled in his at-bat and faced a 2-strike count before ripping a ball into the gap for a double that brought both runs home to give Eugene the lead back. The inning didn't stop there as Cole Foster drew a 7-pitch walk. That brought up Guillermo Williamson who hit an absolute no doubt 3-run home run to extend the Emeralds lead. The home run had an exit velocity at 110 mph and traveled 441 feet. He got every part of the baseball and some to give the Ems a 7-3 lead with a 5-run frame.

In the top of the 7th the Dust Devils got a run back with a 2-out single from Ryan Nicholson to cut the lead to 3. After a great 7th inning stretch, Dayson Croes led off the inning with a hit by pitch. A few batters later, Charlie Szykowny hit his 2nd double of the night and his 20th of the season. Zane Zielinski got hit by a pitch for the 2nd straight frame to load up the bases for Luke Shliger. With 1-out and the bases loaded the infield was playing in and Shliger was able to muscle a ball over the 2nd baseman's head for a single that plated a pair of runners. After a quick 2nd out, Cole Foster crushed a 3-run home run to extend the Ems lead out to 8. It was the 2nd straight 5-run inning for Eugene and it capped off what was a great night overall for the bats.

The Dust Devils pushed home a run in the 9th inning but it was too little too late as Eugene defeated them by a final score of 12-5. Tyler Vogel picked up his 6th win on the mound for Eugene after taking over for the Ems starter Dylan Carmouche with 1-out in the 6th inning. Matt Dunaway made his first appearance here at PK Park in the 8th and went 1-2-3. In the 9th Liam Simon left the ballgame with 2-outs after giving up 3 hits and a run and CJ Widger was able to close the door against the very next batter.

While it's only a 1-game sample size, it is great to see this Ems offense pick up right where it left off coming out of the all-start break. After the recent promotions of Scott Bandura and Bo Davidson, it was great to see a plethora of Emeralds hitters step up in a big way to produce the 12 run evening for the offense. Eugene is now 17-4 in the 2nd half and hold a 4 game lead heading into the final 2 games of the series.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow night. Josh Bostick will be on the mound with first pitch set for 5:05 PM.

#RootedHere







Northwest League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.