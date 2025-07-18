Pagliarini Blasts Walk-off Grand Slam

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox walked-off the Hillsboro Hops to win 9-5 at Funko Field on Friday night thanks to heroics from Charlie Pagliarini in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Joining the AquaSox on a Major League Pizza Rehab Assignment, outfielder Cade Marlowe knocked a leadoff single and stole second base to begin the bottom of the first. Colt Emerson reached on a fielding error, allowing Freuddy Batista to smash a three-run homer to give the Frogs an early lead. Batista's homer was his 11th of the season and his fourth in his last three games played.

Angel Ortiz reduced Everett's lead to two runs in the top of the fifth inning, narrowly scraping a solo home run over the center field wall. However, Marlowe helped the AquaSox regain a three-run lead in the bottom half of the frame by lining an RBI single to right field.

Everett starting pitcher Taylor Dollard excelled throughout the night, throwing five innings of one-run baseball. The 26-year-old right-hander lowered his earned run average to 2.11, holding Hillsboro to five hits while striking out four and walking none.

In the top of the sixth inning, Hillsboro cut the Frogs' lead to one run. With two runners on, Modeifi Marte knocked a two-run double down the right field line. Leading off the top of the seventh, Kenny Castillo tied the game 4-4, blasting a solo home run to left field.

Following Castillo's long ball, the Hops took a one-run lead. After Junior Franco doubled, Slade Caldwell hit an RBI single, giving Hillsboro their first lead of the game. Everett rallied back to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth, though. With Emerson on third base, Charlie Pagliarini slapped an opposite-field single through the left side of the infield to knot the game 5-5.

Hunter Cranton threw a shutout top of the ninth inning, placing Everett in a prime position to walk the game off. After loading the bases, Pagliarini smashed a walk-off grand slam over the center field wall to win the game for the AquaSox. His long ball was his 12th of the year and sent 2,351 AquaSox fans home happy on Funko Friday.

