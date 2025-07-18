Three-Run 5th Spurs C's to Victory

July 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians earned their league-best 50th win of the year Friday afternoon thanks to a 4-1 triumph over the Spokane Indians [COL] in front of a sold-out crowd at The Nat.

With the game scoreless through four and a half innings, the C's used consecutive one-out singles from newcomer Edward Duran and Carter Cunningham to spark their rally. After a fielder's choice put runners at the corners with two away, Jay Harry grinded out a nine-pitch walk to load the bases for Bryce Arnold. The Grimsby, ON native laced an 0-1 pitch from Spokane starter Konner Eaton (L, 5-5) into left field for a two-RBI single that put Vancouver in front for good. A run-scoring hit from Cutter Coffey in the next at-bat made it 3-0.

Another run scored for the C's in the sixth. Arjun Nimmala led off with a walk and raced home on a two-out double from Cunningham, which put the Canadians ahead by four.

Starter Chris McElvain stranded five men on base over his four scoreless frames that featured three hits, two walks and a season-high five Ks. He passed the baton to Johan Simon (W, 1-0), who faced one batter over the minimum across three stanzas. Javen Coleman put up a zero in the eighth before surrendering a run on three hits in the ninth, but he struck out the last two batters of the game to seal the win.

Seven of nine starters reached base and five had a hit. Cunningham paced the offence with two knocks and an RBI while Nimmala, Duran and Harry all reached twice.

With the win, the C's are now 13-8 in the second half and a league-best 50-37 on the year. They'll go for the series victory over the Indians tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.







