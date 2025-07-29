Peete Earns NWL Player of the Week Honors

July 29, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett, WASHINGTON: Congratulations to our very own Tai Peete for being named the Northwest League Player of the Week!

Against Spokane, Tai hit .333, belting three homers while collecting eight hits and seven RBIs. He also scored five runs.

The 19-year-old outfielder was selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He's currently in his first season with Everett.

2025 NWL WEEKLY HONORS

Lazaro Montes - Player of the Week (March 31 - April 16)

Lazaro Montes - Player of the Week (April 28 - May 4)

Jurrangelo Cijntje - Pitcher of the Week (May 12-18)

Ryan Hawks - Pitcher of the Week (June 2-8)

Michael Arroyo - Player of the Week June 9-15)

Colt Emerson - Player of the Week (June 16-22)

Freuddy Batista - Player of the Week (July 7-13)

Tai Peete - Player of the Week

