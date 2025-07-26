Carter Dorighi Plays Hero in FrogStock Walk-off

July 26, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The Everett AquaSox walked-off the Spokane Indians, 3-2, as Carter Dorighi scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, in front of 3,873 fans at Funko Field, during the 26th annual FrogStock game.

Spokane powered ahead to a 2-0 lead after five innings of play, hitting two solo home runs. Skyler Messinger delivered the game's first long ball, hitting his 10th homer in the top of the second, and Blake Wright hit his third homer to extend the lead during the top of the fifth.

AquaSox starting pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje had a strong outing, only allowing two runs across seven innings of work. The switch-pitcher drafted out of Mississippi State University allowed five hits while striking out three and walking none. Relieving Cijntje was University of Washington alumni Stefan Raeth, who threw one scoreless inning and struck out one.

Indians starting pitcher Stu Flesland III was a hassle for the AquaSox offense throughout the night, throwing six shutout innings while allowing only two hits. The left-hander from the University of Washington struck out five and walked one before departing.

Everett cut Spokane's lead in half during the bottom of the seventh. After Curtis Washington Jr. walked and stole second base, Milkar Perez knocked an RBI single to right field, making the score 2-1. With the run-scoring hit, Perez raised his RBI total to 12 this season.

The AquaSox threatened in the bottom of the eighth, putting pressure on the Indians. With one out, Colt Emerson hit his 14th double of the year, and Tai Peete chopped an infield single to place runners on the corners. Charlie Pagliarini walked to load the bases, but two strikeouts ended the rally efforts.

Hunter Cranton threw a scoreless top of the ninth while striking out two, providing the AquaSox one final opportunity to tie the one-run ballgame. Leading off the bottom half of the frame, Washington Jr. doubled.

Down to their final out, Everett's Dorighi hit an RBI single to score Washington Jr., tying the game. Spokane intentionally walked Emerson to place runners on first and second, but both runners advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Dorighi ultimately played hero, sprinting home on another wild pitch to score the tiebreaking run and win the game 3-2 for the AquaSox.







Northwest League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.