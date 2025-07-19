Jurrangelo Cijntje Strikes Out Seven in 3-0 Loss

July 19, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Jurrangelo Cijntje in action

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox' Jurrangelo Cijntje in action(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox offense struggled to score Saturday night, falling to the Hillsboro Hops 3-0 on University of Washington Bothell Alumni Night in front of 2,805 fans at historic Funko Field.

The game began as a pitcher's duel across the first five innings as both teams combined for only four baserunners, which were achieved by one hit, one walk, and two hit-by-pitches. AquaSox starting pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje achieved five swinging strikeouts during that period.

Hillsboro scored the game's first run in the top of the sixth inning as Junior Franco hit a solo home run to right center field. Cijntje exited after throwing 5.2 innings, allowing only three hits while walking none. He also struck out seven batters, tying his career-high. Relieving Cijntje was Shaddon Peavyhouse, who contributed four scoreless outs.

Making his AquaSox debut, José Geraldo threw one inning, allowing zero earned runs while striking out one. Hillsboro added two more runs in the top of the eighth as a pair of fielding errors allowed the Hops to jump ahead 3-0.

Hops starting pitcher John West exited after throwing seven shutout innings, allowing zero hits, while walking one and striking out six. Relieving West was Dawson Brown, who added two hitless outs.

Finishing the night on the mound for the AquaSox was University of Washington alumni Stefan Raeth, who threw one shutout inning and struck out three. Raeth lowered his earned run average to 1.78 and raised his season strikeout total to 39.

The AquaSox rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning, bringing the tying run to the batter's box after Colt Emerson walked and Freuddy Batista singled. Batista's single broke up Hillsboro's no-hitter, although the efforts ultimately fell short as a lineout and two strikeouts ended the game.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

HILLSBORO HOPS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 3 6 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2

WIN: John West (5-6) LOSS: Jurrangelo Cijntje (4-6) SAVE: Sam Knowlton (4)

HILLSBORO PITCHING: West(7.0), Brown (0.2), Knowlton (1.1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Cijntje (5.2), Peavyhouse (1.1), Geraldo (1.0), Raeth (1.0)

HILLSBORO HOME RUNS: Franco (4, 6th inning off Cijntje, 0 on, 0 out)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: None

ATTENDANCE: 2,805

TIME: 2 Hours, 16 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: Bluey is making her way to Funko Field on Sunday - and it's going to be a day full of games, giggles, and good times! First pitch against the Hillsboro Hops is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Funko Field. Come out to end the week on a great note!

Hillsboro Hops 3, Everett AquaSox 0 Jul 19th, 2025 Hops starting lineup: Slade Caldwell (CF), Jansel Luis (3B), Druw Jones (RF), Ben McLaughlin (1B), Cristofer Torin (SS), Angel Ortiz (DH), Kenny Castillo (C), Anderdson Rojas (2B), Junior Franco (LF), John West (P), AquaSox starting lineup: Charlie Pagliarini (2B), Colt Emerson (SS), Freuddy Batista (C), Luis Suisbel (3B), Tai Peete (CF), Carson Jones (LF), Colin Davis (DH), Milkar Perez (1B), Curtis Washington Jr. (RF), Jurrangelo Cijntje (P), Umpires -- HP: Tatum Littleton. 1B: Larry Pettis.

Gametime Weather: 68 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 7 mph, Out To CF.

First pitch by Jurrangelo Cijntje at 7:08 PM. local time.

Hops 1st (Hops 0, AquaSox 0) -- Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Slade Caldwell grounds out, Charlie Pagliarini to Milkar Perez. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Jansel Luis singles through the hole at shortstop. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Druw Jones ïÃÂ¬Ãâ ies out to Tai Peete. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Ben McLaughlin strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) AquaSox 1st (Hops 0, AquaSox 0) -- Charlie Pagliarini hit by pitch. Colt Emerson ïÃÂ¬Ãâ ies out to Junior Franco. Freuddy Batista hit by pitch, Charlie Pagliarini to 2nd. Luis Suisbel grounds into double play, Anderdson Rojas to Cristofer Torin to Ben McLaughlin, Freuddy Batista out at 2nd, Luis Suisbel out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Hops 2nd (Hops 0, AquaSox 0) -- Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Cristofer Torin grounds out to Milkar Perez. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching left-handed.

Angel Ortiz strikes out swinging. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Kenny Castillo grounds out, Colt Emerson to Milkar Perez.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) AquaSox 2nd (Hops 0, AquaSox 0) -- Tai Peete lines out to Druw Jones. Carson Jones strikes out swinging. Colin Davis ïÃÂ¬Ãâ ies out to Slade Caldwell.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Hops 3rd (Hops 0, AquaSox 0) -- Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching left-handed. Anderdson Rojas ground bunts out to Milkar Perez. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right- handed. Junior Franco pops out to Colt Emerson. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Slade Caldwell strikes out on foul tip.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) AquaSox 3rd (Hops 0, AquaSox 0) -- Milkar Perez struck out looking. Curtis Washington Jr. strikes out swinging. Charlie Pagliarini lines out to Ben McLaughlin.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Hops 4th (Hops 0, AquaSox 0) -- Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Jansel Luis grounds out, Charlie Pagliarini to Milkar Perez. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Druw Jones hit by pitch. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Ben McLaughlin strikes out swinging. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed.

Wild pitch by Jurrangelo Cijntje, Druw Jones to 2nd. Cristofer Torin grounds out, Luis Suisbel to Milkar Perez.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) AquaSox 4th (Hops 0, AquaSox 0) -- Colt Emerson grounds out, Cristofer Torin to Ben McLaughlin. Freuddy Batista strikes out swinging. Luis Suisbel pops out to Kenny Castillo in foul territory.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Hops 5th (Hops 0, AquaSox 0) -- Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Angel Ortiz pops out to Carson Jones. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Kenny Castillo grounds out, Luis Suisbel to Milkar Perez. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Anderdson Rojas strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) AquaSox 5th (Hops 0, AquaSox 0) -- Tai Peete grounds out, Anderdson Rojas to Ben McLaughlin. Carson Jones grounds out, Anderdson Rojas to Ben McLaughlin. Colin Davis walks. Milkar Perez strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Hops 6th (Hops 1, AquaSox 0) -- Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Junior Franco hits a home run to right ïÃÂ¬ÃÂ eld on a 0-0 pitch. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Slade Caldwell strikes out swinging. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Jansel Luis singles to deep second base. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Wild pitch by Jurrangelo Cijntje, Jansel Luis to 2nd. Druw Jones strikes out swinging. Jurrangelo Cijntje is now pitching right-handed. Pitcher Change: Shaddon Peavyhouse replaces Jurrangelo Cijntje. Ben McLaughlin lines out to Carson Jones.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) AquaSox 6th (Hops 1, AquaSox 0) -- Curtis Washington Jr. grounds out, Cristofer Torin to Ben McLaughlin. Charlie Pagliarini grounds out, Jansel Luis to Ben McLaughlin. Colt Emerson grounds out, John West to Ben McLaughlin.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Hops 7th (Hops 1, AquaSox 0) -- Cristofer Torin grounds out, Charlie Pagliarini to Milkar Perez. Angel Ortiz grounds out to Milkar Perez. Kenny Castillo singles up the middle.

Anderdson Rojas grounds out, Freuddy Batista to Milkar Perez.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) AquaSox 7th (Hops 1, AquaSox 0) -- Freuddy Batista grounds out, Jansel Luis to Ben McLaughlin. Luis Suisbel strikes out swinging. Tai Peete lines out to Druw Jones.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Hops 8th (Hops 3, AquaSox 0) -- Pitcher Change: Jose Geraldo replaces Shaddon Peavyhouse. Junior Franco singles through the hole at second base. Slade Caldwell strikes out swinging. Jansel Luis ïÃÂ¬Ãâ ies out to Tai Peete. Druw Jones walks, Junior Franco to 2nd. Ben McLaughlin reaches on ïÃÂ¬ÃÂ elding error by Tai Peete, Junior Franco scores; Druw Jones scores; Ben McLaughlin advances to 3rd on throwing error by Colt Emerson. Cristofer Torin pops out to Charlie Pagliarini.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 2 Errors, 1 LOB) AquaSox 8th (Hops 3, AquaSox 0) -- Pitcher Change: Dawson Brown replaces John West. Carson Jones struck out looking. Colin Davis grounds out, Cristofer Torin to Ben McLaughlin. Milkar Perez walks. Curtis Washington Jr. hit by pitch, Milkar Perez to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Sam Knowlton replaces Dawson Brown. Wild pitch by Sam Knowlton, Milkar Perez to 3rd; Curtis Washington Jr. to 2nd. Charlie Pagliarini strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Hops 9th (Hops 3, AquaSox 0) -- Pitcher Change: Stefan Raeth replaces Jose Geraldo. Angel Ortiz doubles to center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂ eld. Kenny Castillo strikes out swinging. Anderdson Rojas strikes out swinging. Junior Franco strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

AquaSox 9th (Hops 3, AquaSox 0) -- Colt Emerson walks. Freuddy Batista singles to right ïÃÂ¬ÃÂ eld, Colt Emerson to 2nd. Luis Suisbel lines out to Anderdson Rojas. Wild pitch by Sam Knowlton, Colt Emerson to 3rd; Freuddy Batista to 2nd. Tai Peete struck out looking. Carson Jones strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Final: Hillsboro Hops 3, Everett AquaSox 0 WP: John West (5 - 6) LP: Jurrangelo Cijntje (4 - 6) SV: Sam Knowlton (4) Time: 2:16.

Attendance: 2,805.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.