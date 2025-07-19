Emeralds' Bats Quieted Against Dust Devils' Pitching Staff

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 2-1. The series is now tied up at 1-1 heading into the series finale tomorrow afternoon. The Emeralds are 17-5 in the 2nd half.

The Dust Devils got the scoring started in the bottom of the 1st inning. After a quick out, Capri Ortiz drew a 6 pitch walk. He was able to steal 2nd right after to get into scoring position. A few batters later he took off for 3rd. Luke Shliger threw it down to Cole Foster but the throw was a bit offline and got behind Foster which allowed Ortiz to jump up and score on the error to give the Dust Devils a 1-0 lead.

Eugene was able to get on the board in the top of the 3rd. Jonah Cox ripped a 2-out double. He took off to steal 3rd base and the throw was offline from Juan Flores which gave Cox plenty of time to score from 3rd base. It was a near identical situation to the first run scored from the Dust Devils. Eugene tied it up at 1-1 through 3 innings.

The final run of the night came in the top of the 5th inning when Adrian Placencia crushed a solo home run to right field for his 10th of the season to give Tri-City the 1-run lead that proved to be enough in this contest.

Eugene had opportunities the rest of the game but couldn't find ways to push home runs as they ended the night going 0-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Emeralds pitchers put together some tremendous performances. Although Josh Bostick was given the loss, he pitched 5 innings while allowing just 3 hits and 2 runs with only 1 of them being earned. He issued 2 walks and struck out 5.

Austin Strickland threw 2 scoreless and hitless innings in the 6th and the 7th. Esmerlin Vinicio and Ben Peterson pitched the final 2 innings while allowing 3 hits but no runs and no walks with each pitcher striking out 1 batter.

The series is now tied up at 1-1 heading into tomorrow's game. Eugene is looking for their 4th straight series victory with a win tomorrow. They will be either 3 or 3.5 games in first place heading into that matchup pending the results of other games in the Northwest league.

It's a quick turnaround into the series finale tomorrow afternoon. Shane Rademacher will be on the mound with first pitch set for 1:05 PM.

