Double Nickels Down Dust Devils in Post-Break Opener

July 19, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus

EUGENE - A couple of early homers staked the Tri-City Dust Devils (13-9 2H, 43-45) to a long-held lead Friday night, but the homestanding Eugene Emeralds (17-4 2H, 49-38) threw a pair of five-run haymakers late to take down the visitors 12-5 in the opener of a three-game series at PK Park.

After two Tri-City errors sandwiching a two-out double gave Eugene a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning, the Dust Devils bounced back in the top of the 2nd. 3B Cole Fontenelle singled to lead off the frame, getting on in front of RF Randy De Jesus. The big righty drove a ball deep and out to left field for a two-run home run, with his career-high 13th home run of the season tying the game at 2-2. DH Matt Coutney took Emeralds starter Dylan Carmouche deep to right-center an inning later, pushing Tri-City to a 3-2 lead. Chris Cortez rebounded from a 1st inning error to allow only two more baserunners in his five innings of work, striking out six and leaving with the lead.

Dust Devils reliever Max Gieg (2-2) took on the bottom of the 6th, where Eugene rudely welcomed him to town by putting up five runs on three hits, capped by a three-run home run that gave the Ems a 7-3 advantage. Tri-City got a run back in the 7th on an RBI single by 1B Ryan Nicholson, getting within three at 7-4. Bridger Holmes would suffer the same fate in the bottom of the 7th, though, giving up five runs on three hits that concluded with a three-run longball for a 12-4 Eugene lead. An RBI single in the 9th by 2B Adrian Placencia gave the visitors one more run to close out the night. Emeralds hurler Tyler Vogel (6-1) got the win, covering 1.2 innings to end up the pitcher of record.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Adrian Placencia walked in the 7th, with his free pass extending his on-base streak to 25 games in a row. That's the longest such streak for any Dust Devil in 2025, and the second-longest on-base streak in the High-A/Angels era. IF Gabe Matthews, who played collegiately in Eugene as an Oregon Duck, reached in 31 games in a row in the 2022 season.

-Tri-City outhit the Emeralds 9-7, getting multi-hit performances from both Matt Coutney (2-for-5, HR) and Ryan Nicholson (2-for-4, BB). Six of the Dust Devils' nine hits were singles, while six of Eugene's seven hits were extra-base knocks (4 2B, 2 HR).

-The Emeralds' victory gave them a 7-6 lead in the 21-game season series. The squad from Pasco, Kennewick and Richland is in the midst of their final visit to PK Park in 2025, with Eugene coming to Gesa Stadium for six games from August 12-17.

SATURDAY NIGHT GAME...BARELY

Tri-City and Eugene square off in game two of their three-game series at 5:05 p.m. Saturday evening at PK Park. Right-hander Keythel Key (2-5, 5.43 ERA) takes the mound for the Dust Devils, going against right-hander Josh Bostick (4-3, 4.33 ERA) of the Emeralds.

Free broadcast coverage, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 4:45 p.m.

After a 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon matinee to close the short set, Tri-City heads north to Hillsboro for six games with the Hops beginning Tuesday, July 22. After their last visit to the Silicon Forest the Dust Devils head home to host the Vancouver Canadians for six games starting Tuesday, July 29 at 7:05 p.m.

