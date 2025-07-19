Cijntje Strikes Out Seven In 3-0 Loss

July 19, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The Everett AquaSox offense struggled to score Saturday night, falling to the Hillsboro Hops 3-0 on University of Washington Bothell Alumni Night, in front of 2,805 fans at historic Funko Field.

The game began as a pitcher's duel across the first five innings as both teams combined for only four baserunners, which were achieved by one hit, one walk, and two hit-by-pitches. AquaSox starting pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje achieved five swinging strikeouts during that period.

Hillsboro scored the game's first run in the top of the sixth inning as Junior Franco hit a solo home run to right center field. Cijntje exited after throwing 5.2 innings, allowing only three hits while walking none. He also struck out seven batters, tying his career-high. Relieving Cijntje was Shaddon Peavyhouse, who contributed four scoreless outs.

Making his AquaSox debut, José Geraldo threw one inning, allowing zero earned runs while striking out one. Hillsboro added two more runs in the top of the eighth as a pair of fielding errors allowed the Hops to jump ahead 3-0.

Hops starting pitcher John West exited after throwing seven shutout innings, allowing zero hits, while walking one and striking out six. Relieving West was Dawson Brown, who added two hitless outs.

Finishing the night on the mound for the AquaSox was University of Washington alumni Stefan Raeth, who threw one shutout inning and struck out three. Raeth lowered his earned run average to 1.78 and raised his season strikeout total to 39.

The AquaSox rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning, bringing the tying run to the batter's box after Colt Emerson walked and Freuddy Batista singled. Batista's single broke up Hillsboro's no-hitter, although the efforts ultimately fell short as a lineout and two strikeouts ended the game.







Northwest League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.