Dust Devils Fall Short in Series Finale

July 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The Tri-City Dust Devils (43-44, 13-8 2H) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 7-1 loss to the Everett Aquasox (43-44, 6-15 2H) Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium.

Max Gieg struck out Charlie Pagliarini on three pitches before the Aquasox rattled off four straight hits to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Colt Emerson tripled before a double and two singles to put Everett on top through a half inning.

Aquasox starter Nico Tellache worked around some traffic in the bottom of the first inning, an infield single and a hit batter, to keep the game 2-0 heading to the second inning.

Gieg had a quick second inning of work as he sat down the Aquasox in order, punctuated with another strikeout of Pagliarini to send the game to the bottom of the second.

David Calabrese lined a two-out double to the wall in right field to put himself in scoring position, but Juan Flores struck out to end the threat and hold the Everett lead at 2-0 leading into the third inning.

Everett held their 2-0 lead until the fifth when Matt Coutney dropped an RBI single into right field to cut the lead in half.

The Aquasox were undeterred however, as they exploded for four runs off relief pitcher Bridger Holmes in the top of the sixth to blow the game open. A three-run home run by Everett catcher Freuddy Batista was the big swing of the inning to put the Aquasox comfortably in the lead.

Dylan Phillips pitched the seventh for Tri-City, and he was tagged by a solo home run by Anthony Donofrio to push the Everett lead to 7-1.

The Dust Devils had a tough time reaching base for the remainder of the game as the final 11 batters to come to the plate were retired by Aquasox pitching. Everett's five pitchers did not issue a single walk in the game while striking out 11 Dust Devils batters.

With the loss the Dust Devils head into the All-Star break with a season record of 43-44 and a second half record of 13-8. They trail the Eugene Emeralds by 3.5 games for the second half lead.

Tri-City now has four days off before starting a three-game set in Eugene on Friday.







