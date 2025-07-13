Late Inning Rally Gives Ems 2nd Straight Win in Spokane

SPOKANE, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians for a 2nd straight game by a final score of 6-3. Eugene holds a 3-2 series lead and are in 1st place in the NWL in the 2nd half with a record of 15-4.

Eugene jumped on Spokane for a big 1st inning. Scott Bandura drew a leadoff walk and after a quick out, Bo Davidson was able to reach on an error to put runners at the corners for Charlie Szykowny. He blasted his 2nd home run in as many nights and his 3rd of the week to give Eugene the 3-0 lead. It was his 12th of the year and he now is sitting on 49 RBI's on the season.

Spokane chipped away into the lead to tie up the game in the 2nd and 3rd inning. Tevin Tucker singled in the 2nd inning with the bases loaded to bring home the first two runs and in the 3rd Cole Messina singled with a runner on to tie up the game at 3-3.

It was a quiet next few innings until Eugene got the lead back in the top of the 8th inning. Guillermo Williamson drew a 2-out walk and he was able to reach 2nd base on a throwing error. Scott Bandura brought him home on a single to give the Ems the 1 run lead. Jonah Cox followed it up with a single of his own and advanced into 2nd base to put a pair of runners on for Bo Davidson who ripped a single to right field to give Eugene the big 3 run lead.

Spokane wasn't able to get anything going in the 8th inning against CJ Widger who threw a scoreless frame and Cam Pferrer took over in the 9th and didn't allow a hit while picking up his 5th save. He has now converted his last 4 save opportunities over his last 4 outings.

The Ems now have just 1 game left before the all-star break against Spokane. They'll have a couple days off before returning to action on Friday, July 18th at PK Park against the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Eugene will close out the series today against Spokane with first pitch at 1:05 PM. Cesar Perdomo is on the mound for the Ems. With a victory this afternoon, Eugene will have a chance to win their 3rd consecutive series.

