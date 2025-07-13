Emeralds Double up Error-Prone Indians, 6-3

July 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Eugene struck for three runs in the top of the eighth to break open a tie ballgame as the defeated the Indians, 6-3, in front of 5,923 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers & K102 Country.

TOP PERFORMERS

Aidan Longwell and Cole Messina both had a pair of hits while Tevin Tucker reached base twice and a drove in two from the top spot in the lineup.

Luke Taggart, Hunter Omlid, and Luke Taggart combined for 4.1 scoreless innings of relief in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (14-14), Redband (5-4), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (17-19), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, July 13th vs. Eugene - 1:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.)

Eugene LHP Cesar Perdomo (6-4, 4.19) vs. Spokane LHP Albert Pacheco (6-6, 6.34)

Promotion - In My Baseball Era & Friendship Bracelet Giveaway Day Game presented by Great Clips*:* Attention all lovers! Shake off your other plans for a day at the ballpark. The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a limited-edition Spokane Indians Friendship Bracelet. We promise you won't be out 'til midnight. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!







Northwest League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.