Hops Stumble in 10-6 Loss to Canadians

July 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

(Hillsboro, OR)-Despite the Vancouver Canadians' pitching staff allowing a combined seven walks, the Hillsboro Hops took the 10-6 loss at Hillsboro Ballpark on Saturday night. Jackson Feltner and Druw Jones both homered in the loss.

Yordin Chalas allowed a leadoff hit, but got the next batter to ground into a double play, and the third batter to fly out to end the first with no damage.

Druw Jones started things early, hitting a 427-foot solo shot to put Hillsboro up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

Victor Arias led off the top of the fourth inning with a single. Chalas gave a walk-up to Cutter Coffey, and a sacrifice fly put runners on the corners. Arjun Nimmala hit a ground-rule double to tie the game at 1-1. A wild pitch scored Coffey to give the Canadians a lead. A fielder's choice and a double scored two more runs to extend Vancouver's lead to 4-1. A sacrifice double play scored the fifth run of the inning for the Canadians.

Hillsboro answered back fast in the bottom of the frame, scoring five runs of their own. Canadians' starter Jackson Wentworth got two outs before allowing back-to-back walks. He exited the game, and Edinson Batista took his place on the bump. A wild pitch against the first batter Batista faced put both runners in scoring position. Jackson Felter hit a three-run bomb to make it 5-4. Kevin Sim singled with the bases empty and stole second. Anderdson Rojas drew a walk, and Jansel Luis doubled, driving in two runs and giving Hillsboro a 6-5 lead.

Yordin Chalas recorded an out, a single, and a walk in the fifth before Ricardo Yan took over with runners at first and second. Chalas struck out three, walked two, and gave up five earned runs. Yan got the first batter he faced to fly out and then gave up a walk to load the bases. The ball was flying on Saturday night, and Sean Keys took advantage, hitting a grand slam to center field for the Canadians to take a 9-6 lead.

Yan was charged with a fielding error, allowing the first batter of the seventh to reach base. He got the next hitter to ground into a double play and struck out Keys for the third out of the inning, facing the minimum despite the first batter reaching on an error by him.

Sam Knowlton threw the ninth, giving up a leadoff single with the runner advancing to third on a wild pitch. Knowlton struck out the next batter. A fielder's choice ended with a play at the plate to get the runner on third out, as well as the second out of the inning. A ground-rule double scored the runner who reached via a walk to make it 10-6.

Vancouver pitcher Yondrei Rojas exited the game with an injury in the ninth after getting hit by a comebacker. Aaron Munson closed the game out for the Canadians, as they took the 10-6 win over Hillsboro.

