Batista Homers, Tellache Excellent in 7-1 Victory

July 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, WASHINGTON: The Everett AquaSox collected 10 base hits and two home runs Sunday afternoon, defeating the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-1 at Gesa Stadium.

Everett hitters found an immediate spark during the top of the fourth inning, stringing together four base hits to take a 2-0 lead. With one out, Colt Emerson lined an opposite-field triple, and Brandon Eike doubled him home to score the game's first run. Emerson's triple was his fifth, and Eike's double was his 15th.

Freuddy Batista singled to place runners on the corners, and Tai Peete knocked an RBI single to conclude the frame's scoring efforts. Peete raised his RBI total this season to 42, and Batista's single extended his hitting streak to five games.

AquaSox starting pitcher Nico Tellache had a stellar performance, throwing four shutout innings while allowing four hits. Tellache, a left-hander, struck out five batters to tie his season-high, and he also walked zero batters.

Tri-City cut Everett's lead in half during the bottom of the fifth courtesy of Matt Coutney. After Anthony Scull singled and advanced to second base on a wild pitch, Coutney knocked an RBI single to shave the Frogs' advantage to one run. However, the AquaSox would respond in a big way the next frame to regain the lead.

Leading 2-1, Everett scored four runs in the top of the sixth to jump out front 6-1. With the bases loaded, Emerson hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Batista to come up to bat with two runners on. Batista blasted a three-run home run to left center field, helping put the score out of reach. The long ball was Batista's 10th of the season and third in his last two games played.

Anthony Donofrio extended Everett's lead in the top of the seventh, scraping a solo home run over the right field wall. Donofrio's home run was his fourth, providing the AquaSox a 7-1 advantage.

Combining to throw the final five innings of the game for the AquaSox were right-handers Jordan Jackson, Gabriel Sosa, Hunter Cranton, and Stefan Raeth. Jackson tossed two innings of one-run ball, collecting one strikeout. Sosa, Cranton, and Raeth each threw one scoreless inning, and Cranton and Raeth tallied two punchouts a piece.

