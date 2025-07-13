Frueddy Batista Homers Twice in Saturday Loss

PASCO, WASHINGTON: The Everett AquaSox batting order failed to find a spark Saturday night at Gesa Stadium, falling to the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-2.

Freuddy Batista ignited Everett's scoring efforts in the top of the first inning, launching a solo home run to right field. Batista's long ball was his eighth of the year, providing the AquaSox the lead only three batters into the game.

Everett's 1-0 advantage held until the bottom of the third inning when Tri-City overtook the lead. Peter Burns hit a leadoff single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch, allowing Anthony Scull to hit an RBI double to equalize the score. Scull scored one batter later as Arol Vera knocked an RBI double of his own, setting the Dust Devils ahead by one run.

Tri-City added two more runs during the third frame as Cole Fontenelle and David Calabrese knocked consecutive RBI singles, extending the Dust Devils' lead to 4-1. Two innings later, they plated two more runs as Fontenelle hit a two-run triple to center field, lengthening their lead to five runs.

Vera damaged the AquaSox pitching staff again in the bottom of the sixth, hammering a two-run homer to right field to set the Dust Devils up 8-1. Batista accounted for Everett's final run of the night in the top of the eighth inning, smashing his second solo home run of the game to cut Tri-City's lead to six runs. His second homer raised his season total to nine, and it was Batista's second multi-homer game this season.

The AquaSox went down scoreless in the top of the ninth, securing Tri-City's 8-2 win. Everett's offense collected only four base hits: Two home runs from Batista, a double from Brandon Eike, and a single from Josh Caron.

From the mound for the Frogs, right-handers Natanael Garabitos and Tyler Cleveland each threw one scoreless inning. Garabitos allowed zero hits and collected two strikeouts, and Cleveland struck out one while allowing no baserunners to reduce his earned run average to a slim 0.86.

