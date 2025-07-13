Strong Performance from Ryan Costeiu Leads Dust Devils to a 8-2 Victory

July 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils' Ryan Costeiu on the mound

PASCO - The Tri-City Dust Devils (43-43, 13-7 2H) saw a strong performance from Ryan Costeiu (3-5, 6.08 ERA) as he tossed 6.2 innings, allowing just one run while striking out nine Everett Aquasox (42-44, 5-15 2H) batters in an 8-2 victory at Gesa Stadium Saturday night.

A solo home run by Aquasox DH Freuddy Batista gave Everett an early lead in the first inning, and Everett starter Evan Truitt (3-5, 5.43 ERA) seemed to be in control through two innings, but the third inning is where the game turned in Tri-City's favor.

After a leadoff single by catcher Peter Burns, Anthony Scull and Arol Vera followed with RBI doubles to put Tri-City ahead 2-1. After Ryan Nicholson flew out to left, Matt Coutney reached on an error by 1B Brandon Eike, putting runners at the corners with one out.

Rio Foster popped out to second before Cole Fontenelle hit an RBI single to put Tri-City ahead 3-1. David Calabrese then drove in another one with an RBI single of his own, but Fontnelle was called for running out of the baseline between third and home to end the inning with the Dust Devils leading 4-1.

Costeiu meanwhile was in full control by that point as he struck out the side in the top of the third before striking out the first two batters of the fourth inning. After giving up a two-out double to Eike, Costeiu struck out Tai Peete to end the fourth inning.

Tri-City tacked on two more runs in the fifth after a leadoff walk and a bunt single to put runners at first and second. Truitt struck out Coutney and Foster to bring Fontenelle to the plate, and he drove a ball to deep center field that Peete couldn't catch as it popped out of his glove and landed on the warning track.

Vera and Nicholson came in to score on the two-run triple by Fontenelle, extending the Dust Devils lead to 6-1.

The last of Tri-City's runs came in the sixth as Arol Vera drove his fifth home run of the season over the right-field wall, pushing the lead to 8-1.

Costeiu returned to the mound for the seventh inning and was lifted after striking out Josh Caron, ending his night after 97 pitches. Jorge Marcheco came on in relief and threw 1.1 innings, giving up a solo home run to Batista as he hit his second home run of the game in the top of the eighth inning.

Logan Britt was summoned from the bullpen in the ninth, and it took just nine pitches to get three outs, including two strikeouts, to seal the 8-2 victory.

The Dust Devils now go for the series win on Sunday afternoon with reigning Northwest League pitcher of the week Ryan Johnson on the mound.

