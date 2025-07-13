Emeralds Outlast Indians in Series Finale, 11-10

July 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Down to their last strike, Eugene got a two-run homer from Quinn McDaniel as the Emeralds stunned the Indians, 11-10, in front of 2,839 fans at Avista Stadium for the In My Baseball Era & Friendship Bracelet Giveaway Day Game presented by Great Clips. The loss dropped Spokane to 12-9 in the second half (41-46 overall) - 4.5 games back of Eugene for the top spot in the Northwest League.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tevin Tucker continued his recent hot streak as he reached base four times, scored twice, drove in a run, and stole his 14th base of the season. The former West Virginia Mountaineer is now slashing .407/.515/.667 with four doubles, one home run, nine RBI, five walks, and six stolen bases in the month of July.

Skyler Messinger tallied three RBI while Blake Wright and Andy Perez both drove in a pair of runs in the loss.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, July 29th vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS*:* Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 + fees per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet-friendly section and all proceeds from dog tickets will be donated to local animal shelters. Stick around after the game to join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade and receive a specialty dog giveaway item courtesy of SCRAPS!







