Mariners Select Kade Anderson with the #3 Pick

July 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON: The Mariners selected Kade Anderson, a left-hander out of Louisiana State University, with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Anderson is fresh off a dominant showing in the College World Series, leading LSU to a national championship and earning Most Outstanding Player honors after allowing one run in 16 innings over two starts, including a 1-0 shutout in the first game of the final series against Coastal Carolina.

The performance capped an incredible sophomore season for the 21-year-old left-hander, who finished 2025 with a 12-1 record, a 3.18 ERA, 180 strikeouts (the most among Division I pitchers) and 35 walks over 119 innings, vaulting up MLB Pipeline's Draft prospect rankings as a result. Anderson was MLB Pipeline's No. 44 player in December, but he climbed into the Top 10 when the rankings were updated in April and continued to rise from there, jumping all the way to No. 2 going into the Draft.

The 6-foot-2 southpaw certainly took a circuitous route to get to this point. Although he was one of Louisiana's best high school players, he missed his senior season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022 and was eased back into action with LSU last year, working as a midweek starter and weekend reliever while posting a 3.99 ERA over 38 1/3 innings.

As a lefty with a diverse arsenal and advanced pitchability, Anderson comes with a high floor. But the uptick in stuff he showed this past spring also gives scouts reason to believe he could eventually develop into a frontline starter. He features a legitimate four-pitch mix, with two distinct breaking balls to go along with a plus fastball and changeup. While his fastball sits 92-94 mph and occasionally touches 97, the pitch has tended to play much better than his velocity would suggest, carrying past bats up in the strike zone.

A native of Slidell, La., Anderson adds to the growing legacy of highly drafted LSU players. Just two years ago, Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews were the top two picks, with Skenes becoming the first LSU player since Ben McDonald in 1989 to be selected first overall. Other Tigers who have gone in the top 10 in recent years include Jacob Berry (sixth in '22), Alex Bregman (second in '15), Aaron Nola (seventh in '14) and Kevin Gausman (fourth in '12).

