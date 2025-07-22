The Wait Is Over: Season Tickets for New Ballpark on Sale August 1

July 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops announced on Tuesday that season ticket packages for the new Hops' Ballpark will be available to the general public starting on August 1st.

The Season ticket package on sale will be the first opportunity for the public to secure their seats for the 2026 season at the new ballpark. Plans start at 33 games, with the half and full season packages being available at 10:00 am on August 1.

The half and full season ticket packages are the best way to guarantee your spot for the inaugural season at the new Hillsboro Hops ballpark in 2026. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to Hops baseball, this is your chance to be part of a milestone season from day one.

Individuals can book an in-person appointment at the Hops' selection studio, where they'll experience a virtual reality walkthrough of the new ballpark and receive personalized assistance from the Hops ticketing team to find the perfect seat.

Those unable to visit in person can still get all the details and lock in their seats by calling the front office at (503) 640-0887. The Hops staff will be available to answer questions, provide package details, and help guide fans through the process.

The Ballpark will open in April of 2026 for Hillsboro Hops Opening Day. Updates on the project can be found here: https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/newballpark







Northwest League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.