AquaSox Back at Home Tonight

August 5, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

7:05 First Pitch

Tuesday, August 5 - 7:05 First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Nick Payero (3-6, 4.99 ERA).

SERIES OPENER: This week the hometown nine take on the cross-state rival Tri-City Dust Devils! The Dust Devils are an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and have nine of the organization's top 30 prospects led by RHP Ryan Johnson (#2). Johnson opened the season with the Angles and appeared in 14 games.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00

PLAYOFF TICKETS ON SALE NOW

The 2025 Northwest League (NWL) playoffs will be a best-of-five series between the AquaSox, the NWL's first-half champions, and the NWL's second-half champions. In the event that Everett wins the second half, the team with the second-best record in the second half will qualify for the postseason.

The AquaSox will host Game 3, as well as potentially Games 4 and 5 at Funko Field in Everett.

Game #1 - Tuesday, September 9 at TBD

Game #2 - Wednesday, September 10 at TBD

Game #3 - Friday, September 12 at Funko Field 1:05

Game #4 - Saturday, September 13 at Funko Field 7:05 *

Game #5 - Sunday, September 14 at Funko Field 4:05 *

*If Necessary







Northwest League Stories from August 5, 2025

