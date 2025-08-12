2026 AquaSox Schedule Released

August 12, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Funko Field, home of the Everett AquaSox

The Everett AquaSox, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are excited to announce their schedule for the 2026 season. Everett will open their 2026 campaign on the road on April 3rd at Spokane and will return home for a six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils (April 7-12).

"This is a great schedule! It is well-balanced with a lot of home games in the best months," said General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "We are really looking forward to having another memorable season in 2026!"

HOME SCHEDULE

The 2026 home schedule follows a six-game series format with games being played Tuesday through Sunday.

The 11 AquaSox home series are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, April 7 - Sunday, April 12 vs. Tri City Dust Devils

Tuesday, April 21 - Sunday, April 26 vs. Spokane Indians

Tuesday, May 5 - Sunday, May 10 vs. Hillsboro Hops

Tuesday, May 19- Sunday, June 24 vs. Tri-City Dust Devils

Tuesday, June 2 - Sunday, June 7 vs. Eugene Emeralds

Friday, June 16 - Sunday, June 21 vs. Hillsboro Hops

Friday, June 30 - Sunday, July 5 vs. Tri City Dust Devils

Tuesday, July 21 - Sunday, July 26 vs. Eugene Emeralds

Tuesday, August 4 - Sunday, August 9 vs. Vancouver Canadians

Tuesday, August 11 - Sunday, August 16 vs. Spokane Indians

Tuesday, August 25 - Sunday, August 30 vs. Eugene Emeralds

Game times, promotions, and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Home Games Per Month: April (12), May (12), June (13), July (11), August (18)

Home Holiday Games: Cinco de Mayo (May 5), Mother's Day (May 10), Father's Day (June 21), Independence Day (July 4).

Season ticket renewals for MVP Club Members will begin August 18.

