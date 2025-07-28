Homestand Preview: July 29th - August 3rd

Tuesday, July 29th - SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night

presented by SCRAPS

Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 + fees per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet-only section and all proceeds from dog tickets will be donated to local animal shelters. Stick around after the game to join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade and receive a specialty dog giveaway item courtesy of SCRAPS!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 30th - Dollars In Your Dog & Youth Sports Night

presented by TDS Fiber

Calling all youth sports athletes! Wear your team jersey with pride and join us as we celebrate all local youth sports groups in the Eastern WA & Northern ID area. Also, fans can buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win cash. A total of $2,000 will be available to win! Plus, kids 12 & under can stay tuned after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 31st - Malmö Oat Milkers & Lawton Team Photo Giveaway

+ Ian Kinsler First Picth

Presented by Oatly

Did someone say dynasty? Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game. The players will be wearing specialty Oat Milkers jerseys that will be available for online auction, benefiting the Community Cancer Fund. Arrive at the game early, as four-time All-Star and former Spokane Indians player Ian Kinsler will return to Avista Stadium to throw out the first pitch! Also, all fans in attendance will receive a 2025 Spokane Indians Team Photo courtesy of Lawton Printing.

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, August 1st - Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night

presented by Avista Utilities, NonStop Local KHQ, & 700 ESPN

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Stick around after the game for another great fireworks show immediately following the game presented by Avista.

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 2nd - Bluey at the Ballpark & Fireworks Night

Presented by Sweetser Law Office, 103.9 BOB FM, & Nspire Magazine

Wackadoo! Bluey is heading to Avista Stadium on Saturday, August 2nd - for real life. Gates will open early at 5 p.m. for a special meet & greet. Come and meet everyone's favorite Heeler in person for plenty of smiles and a photo! Plus, stick around after the game for a fireworks spectacular!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 3rd - Augtoberfest Day Game

presented by Samuel Adams

Get a taste of the Bavarian tradition a few months early with AUG-tober-Fest! Purchase special tickets that include a 5 oz. tasting stein and beer tasting tokens. Pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO card and play along during the game to win great prizes. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

First Pitch - 1:05 p.m. | Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.







