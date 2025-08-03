Indians Edge Hops in Extra-Inning Thriller

August 3, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Blake Wright laid down a perfect bunt and Caleb Hobson scampered home from second on an errant throw from Hillsboro's Carlos Rey as the Indians stunned the Hops, 2-1, in front of 3,622 fans at Avista Stadium for Augtoberfest presented by Samuel Adams. Spokane improved to 19-17 in the second half (48-54 overall) with the win-eight games back of Eugene for the top spot in the Northwest League.

TOP PERFORMERS

Stu Flesland III spun another game against the Hops today with a final line of: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K. The southpaw out of Mt. Spokane, who was recently named Rockies Organization Pitcher of the Month for July, has allowed just four earned runs over his last nine appearances spanning 27 innings (1.33 ERA).

Davis Palermo tossed a scoreless seventh and eighth while Fidel Ulloa closed out the game's final two frames for his first win at the High-A level.

OATS FOR A CAUSE: Game-worn and autographed Malmö Oat Milkers jerseys are now up for auction at SpokaneIndians.com with proceeds benefiting the Community Cancer Fund.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-16), Redband (6-4), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (21-25), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, August 12th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented SCRAPS*:* Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 + fees per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet-friendly section and all proceeds from dog tickets will be donated to local animal shelters. Stick around after the game to join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade and receive a specialty dog giveaway item courtesy of SCRAPS!







