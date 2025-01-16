Birmingham Barons Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

January 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - January 16th, 2025 - The Birmingham Barons are excited to announce their coaching staff for the 2025 season, set to begin on opening night, April 4th, 2025.

Manager: Guillermo Quiroz

Pitching Coach: John Kovalik

Hitting Coach: Nicky Delmonico

Bench Coach: Daniel Milwee

Trainer: AJ Smith

Performance Coach: Juan Maldonado

Guillermo Quiroz has been named the Barons Manager for the 2025 season. Quiroz brings a wealth of experience as a former MLB catcher and as Manager of the White Sox High-A affiliate, the Winston-Salem Dash, where he spent two seasons and earned his 200th win. He, along with John Kovalik, Daniel Milwee, and AJ Smith all have made the move from Winston-Salem to Birmingham. Nicky Delmonico and Juan Maldonado will return to Birmingham after helping lead the team to win the 2024 Southern League Championship.

"We're thrilled to welcome Guillermo to Regions Field as our 2025 Barons Manager, along with the entire coaching staff," said Barons President and General Manager Jonathan Nelson. "As we celebrate the Barons 12th year at Regions Field, we reflect on the exciting teams and top White Sox prospects who have called this ballpark home, many of whom have gone on to successful Major League careers. Coming off a Southern League Championship title, we're all eager to see how this talented group comes together for another exciting season in Birmingham."

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.