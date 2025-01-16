Mississippi State Set to Return to Biloxi for Two-Game Hancock Whitney Classic

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the Mississippi State Bulldogs will return to Biloxi for the 2025 Hancock Whitney Classic on Tuesday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 12 at 5:00 p.m. against the Old Dominion Monarchs and Nicholls Colonels. Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch for both games. This marks the seventh year the Bulldogs have visited Keesler Federal Park after games in 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Tickets are now available through the Shuckers Box Office at Keesler Federal Park and Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $22 for students and Shuck Nation Members in the reserved level, and $24 for the general public. Suites are also available for the games through the Biloxi Shuckers Sales Department. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets in advance as prices will increase on the day of the game.

"Mississippi State fans are some of the most passionate in college baseball and partnering with Hancock Whitney to continue these games is an honor," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're excited to welcome the Bulldogs and their fans back for another year and showcase our ballpark to fans of Old Dominion and Nicholls. It will truly be a special series at our ballpark."

In 2024, the Shuckers welcomed over 10,000 fans for the Bulldogs' two games in Biloxi, including a sellout of 6,098 on March 12, 2024, the largest crowd ever to see a college game at Keesler Federal Park.

"Hancock Whitney is honored to join with the Biloxi Shuckers in bringing the Hancock Whitney Classic to South Mississippi," Hancock Whitney Mississippi Gulf Coast President Brent Fairley said. "This exciting series spotlights some of college baseball's finest athletes at a marquee event that creates opportunities for fans to cheer their favorite teams and players while further strengthening Coastal Mississippi's vibrant economy and deep sense of community."

Keesler Federal Park also added multiple new fan areas last season that will be available for the Hancock Whitney Classic, including the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping and the renovated Shuckers Plaza outside the North Gate. Fans can access all three areas free of charge during the games.

"We are excited to continue our midweek games in Biloxi for the 2025 season," Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Lemonis said. "It's important to play across our state so our fans on the Coast can see us play. We are grateful to the Biloxi Shuckers and Keesler Federal Park for hosting us each season. The Shuckers do an unbelievable job of hosting us, and we look forward to coming to Coast each season."

Mississippi State finished the 2024 season with a 40-win season and their first NCAA Regional appearance since winning the 2021 NCAA Men's College World Series, the school's first national championship.

Old Dominion, out of the Sun Belt, won two games in the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Championship and won at least 30 games for the fourth consecutive year. The matchup will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

"We are all excited about playing Mississippi State in Biloxi in March," Old Dominion Head Coach Chris Finwood said. "Should be a nice night for college baseball and we know the Bulldogs always draw well in Biloxi. Coach Lemonis has done a fantastic job at Mississippi State and we're looking forward to playing against one of the top programs in the country."

Nicholls, who won their second consecutive Southland Conference title in 2024, will make a trip to Biloxi for the third straight year. They previously appeared as part of the Hancock Whitney Classic in 2024 against Southern Miss and in 2023 against Mississippi State. The game marks the 13 th meeting between the two programs and the second consecutive meeting between the teams at Keesler Federal Park.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to play in the Hancock Whitney Classic," Nicholls Head Coach Brent Haring said. "To play against such a storied program like Mississippi State at such an amazing venue like Keesler Federal Park will be an outstanding opportunity for our players and staff."

