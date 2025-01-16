Join the Most Fun Team in Town Lookouts Job Fair Is February 15 at AT&T Field

January 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Want to join the most fun team in town? On Saturday, February 15, the Chattanooga Lookouts will be hosting their annual hiring fair at AT&T Field from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The home opener for the team's upcoming 2025 season is slated for Tuesday, April 8. Prospective employees, 16 years of age or older, will be able to interview for one of the many positions that are available.

Positions to be interviewed:

Food Service Staff Concessions Cooks Beer Pourers (18+) Picnic Servers

Bat Persons Suite Servers (18+) Press Box/Camera Operators Ticket Scanners/Sellers

Grounds Crew Ushers Team Store Attendants Promotions Team

All potential employees will be asked to fill out an application and will be subject to a background check. Applicants should be prepared to interview at the hiring fair and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Prospective employees can also apply now on Lookouts.com. After applying, candidates will be reached out to by a member of the Lookouts front office staff. For more information about the job fair or the application process call the Lookouts front office at 423-267-2208.

