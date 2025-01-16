Trash Pandas Foundation Announces Return of Color the Can Contest

January 16, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation, in partnership with WHNT News 19, is excited to announce the return of the popular Color the Can contest. The contest and submission form details can be found online at TrashPandasFoundation.com.

Kids ages 3 to 12 are invited to submit a fun and creative design for this season's Cash Can. The 6-foot trash can is the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation's donation bank. The downloadable coloring sheet is available online HERE, in person at The Junkyard Team Store at Toyota Field, and the Trash Pandas Store at Hughes Road during regular business hours.

"We are excited to bring back the Color the Can contest in 2025, allowing fans to contribute to our mission of supporting the North Alabama region when they visit Toyota Field," said Maddison Kendrick, Director of Community Relations for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "2024 was a monumental year for the Trash Pandas Foundation, donating over $100,000. We look forward to the creativity in this year's design submissions."

Prizes will be awarded to the Top 10 submissions, and the Grand Prize winner's design will be re-created on the Foundation's Cash Can at Toyota Field this season.

On Friday, February 28, the Top 10 submissions will be posted on TrashPandasFoundation.com and Trash Pandas social media platforms. The winner will be announced on Friday, March 7th! The Top 10 submissions will be voted on online, and one Grand Prize winner will also receive eight (8) box seat tickets and one (1) Ceremonial First Pitch at the Trash Pandas Opening Night on Friday, April 4, and a Trash Pandas Prize Pack. Nine additional finalists will receive four (4) Box Seat Ticket Vouchers for the 2025 season and a Trash Pandas Prize Pack.

Submissions are due Friday, February 21, 2025.

ABOUT THE ROCKET CITY TRASH PANDAS FOUNDATION

The Trash Pandas Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to educating and promoting healthy lifestyles through sport and positively impacting communities in the North Alabama region. For more information or to support the Foundation's community programs, please visit TrashPandasFoundation.com.

