José Fermin Promoted from Rocket City to Los Angeles on Saturday

April 26, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - On Saturday, the Los Angeles Angels announced the call-up of right-handed reliever José Fermin from the Rocket City Trash Pandas to the Major League roster. Fermin's addition marks the 39th player from Rocket City to be promoted to the Majors, the third this year, and the 13th player to go directly to Los Angeles, bypassing Triple-A. The right-hander was 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA.

Fermin became the first Southern League pitcher to earn three wins after his victory on April 17 in Montgomery. In six relief appearances this season, the 23-year-old allowed just one run on three hits over 8.0 innings, with one walk and an impressive 15 strikeouts (16.88 strikeouts per nine innings), holding opponents to a .115 batting average.

A native of Payita, Dominican Republic, Fermin began his professional career in 2024 and progressed through the Angels' minor league system. He started with Single-A Inland Empire, where he recorded a 2.70 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 30 innings across 18 relief appearances. He then advanced to High-A Tri-City, posting a 3.74 ERA and an impressive 14.97 strikeouts per nine innings over 19 games. Fermin concluded the 2024 season with the Trash Pandas, making two appearances and pitching two scoreless innings.

Fermin joins former catcher Edgar Quero (who debuted on April 17 with the White Sox) and pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks (who made his debut with the Angels on April 11) as players making their MLB debuts this season.

The Trash Pandas continue their series against the Birmingham Barons tonight at Toyota Field.

