Adam Hackenberg 2 RBI Double Sparks Barons Comeback Win

April 26, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Adam Hackenberg's two-RBI double sparks the Birmingham Barons 6-4 comeback against the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 5,388 at Toyota Field on Friday night. The Barons trailed 4-3 going into the ninth inning and scored three runs in the top of the inning to get the road win.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens pitched 5.0 innings, giving up only four hits, two earned runs, and no walks with seven strikeouts. Tyler Davis pitched 2.0 innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and no walks with a strikeout. Keone Kela (1-0, 0.00) pitched 2.0 innings, giving up only a hit, no runs, and no walks, with two strikeouts, to earn the win in relief.

The Barons scored first in the top of the third inning, when Wilfred Veras singled to right field, scoring William Bergolla. The Barons took an early 1-0 lead. In the top of the fourth inning, Hackenberg homered to left field for his first of the season, and the Barons led 2-0.

The Trash Pandas tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when Denzer Guzman homered and Josh Crouch's RBI double scored Cole Fontenelle, and the game was tied at 2-2. Rocket City took the lead on a Cole Fontenelle two-run home run to right field for his second of the season. The Trash Pandas took a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, Jacob Burke had an infield single, and Hackenberg scored on the play. The Barons still trailed 4-3 late in the game. In the ninth, Mario Camilletti roped a double down the right field line. Jacob Gonzalez singled to centerfield, and the runners were on the corners for Hackenberg. With Rikuu Nishida running for Gonzalez, Hackenberg hit a double to the wall in right field, scoring Camilletti and Nishida, and the Barons took the 5-4 lead. Nick Podku followed with an RBI single, scoring Hackenberg.

Kela shut the door in the ninth inning, and the Barons took their third win of four games in the current series with the Trash Pandas. Hackenberg had a monster game with three hits, three RBIs, and three runs scored. It was his first three-hit game of the season. The Barons pounded out 15 hits in the game. Along with Hackenberg, Veras had three hits with an RBI in the win.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 26, 2025

Adam Hackenberg 2 RBI Double Sparks Barons Comeback Win - Birmingham Barons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.