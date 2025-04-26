Warren, Adams Back-To-Back Home Runs Lead Shuckers to Series Win Over Biscuits

BILOXI, MS - Back-to-back home runs from Zavier Warren and Luke Adams with two outs in the third helped lead the Biloxi Shuckers (10-10) to their ninth win over their last 12, a 6-1 victory, over the Montgomery Biscuits (10-9) on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park in front of a season-high crowd of 3,321. The win also clinched the Shuckers' second consecutive six-game series win, the first time the team has recorded back-to-back six-game series wins since 2023.

Darrien Miller gave the Shuckers an early 2-0 lead in the second with a two-RBI double to right. In the third, Brock Wilken made it 3-0 with an RBI double to left, scoring Cooper Pratt. The next batter, Zavier Warren, smashed a 382-foot shot off the bat at 109 MPH to right, making it 5-0. Luke Adams then chipped in with his second home run of the series, a blast to left, making it 6-0. The Biscuits scored their only run in the ninth with a bases-loaded RBI walk from Cooper Kinney.

Shuckers' starter Alexander Cornielle (1-0) earned the win after 5.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts, lowering his season ERA to 0.51 through four starts. Josh Maciejewski starred out of the bullpen with 2.2 shutout innings with six strikeouts. Chase Costello earned his first Double-A save, getting a groundout to record the final out of the night. Biscuits' starter Duncan Davitt (2-1) took the loss.

At the plate, six of the nine starters in the Shuckers' order recorded a hit, including a multi-hit night from Zavier Warren (2-for-4).

