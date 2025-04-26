Heart of a Shuckers Community Fund Announces $5,000 Donation to Special Olympics Mississippi

April 26, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a $5,000 donation to Special Olympics Mississippi prior to the Biloxi Shuckers' game on Saturday night against the Montgomery Biscuits. The donation is set to help support the organization's state competition, held at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

"This incredibly generous donation by the Biloxi Shuckers will impact the lives of over 6,000 Special Olympic athletes across the state of Mississippi, empowering all individuals with intellectual disabilities to excel on any playing field and within their own communities," President and CEO Monica Daniel said.

The mission of Special Olympics Mississippi is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics Athletes and their communities.

"Being able to support the Special Olympics of MS and their state competition at Keesler AFB is an incredible privilege," Shuckers Community Development Manager David Blackwell said. "We look forward to working with them more in the future and seeing how this donation impacts the lives of these wonderful athletes and their families."

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.