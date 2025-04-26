Clingstones Swept by Chattanooga in Club's First Doubleheader

CHATTANOOGA, TN., - The Columbus Clingstones (8-11) briefly held a lead in game one after an RBI double from David McCabe in the first inning, but the Chattanooga Lookouts seized control of the game and the day with a four-run frame in the home half to hand Columbus a pair of losses in the club's first doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): After McCabe's RBI double off Reds' No. 1 prospect Chase Burns gave the Stones a momentary advantage, Chattanooga roared back with a four-run first inning that featured an RBI double from Ethan O'Donnell. The Lookouts would add three more in the second inning off Drue Hackenberg (L, 1-3) and pull out to a 7-1 lead. Trailing 8-1 in the seventh, Cade Bunnell launched a solo home run (2) to keep the Clingstones alive in the seventh, but Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. struck out in the next at bat to conclude the game.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Chattanooga took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning of Blake Burkhalter (L, 1-2) and padded the lead with two more in the third. Columbus got its first hit of the game in the fifth inning with a single from Stephen Paolini.

Key Contributors (Game 1): Bunnell (1-for-3, HR, RBI) and McCabe (1-for-3, 2B, RBI) had the only run-producing swings for Columbus. For Chattanooga, Hector Rodriguez (4-for-4, 3B, HR, RBI) finished a double shy of the cycle and O'Donnell recorded 3 RBIs.

Key Contributors (Game 2): Columbus got 2.0 scoreless innings of relief from Rolddy Munoz (0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO, 6 TBF). Ryan Cardona (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) limited the Stones on offense, surrendering his first hit in the fifth inning.

Noteworthy: Columbus was shutout for the first time in club history in game two of the doubleheader. Bunnell drew even with Ethan Workinger for the team lead in home runs with two after his solo home run in game one. All eight of the Clingstones home runs this season have been on the road.

Next Game (Sunday, April 27): Columbus at Chattanooga, 2:15 pm ET at AT&T Field. Radio Broadcast: 2:00 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. Atlanta Braves' No. 11 prospect Didier Fuentes makes his Double-A debut, opposed by RHP Jose Acuna (2-1, 2.84 ERA) for Chattnooga.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 29): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. It's the first Take Two Tuesday at Synovus Park, as fans can buy one concession item and get specific items free throughout the game.

