Lookouts Jump out to Early Lead in 6-1 Win

April 26, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

The Chattanooga Lookouts jumped to an early lead in a 6-1 win over the Columbus Clingstones.

Despite a 50-minute delay, the Lookouts got off to a fast start. Hector Rodriguez singled, and Ethan O'Donnell doubled to kick-start the offense. Sal Stewart followed that up with an RBI single and then stole second to put runners on second and third. O'Donnell later scored on a wild pitch, and Stewart came home on a sacrifice fly by Ruben Ibarra.

Starting pitcher Jose Franco dominated in his short stint, throwing two scoreless frames with four strikeouts. T.J. Sikkema relieved Franco in the third and picked up where he left off, only allowing one run in five strong innings.

After Sikkema recorded a scoreless frame, the Lookouts' offense provided some more fireworks. Stewart struck again, this time doubling to start the inning and moving to third on a Jay Allen II single. Dominic Pitelli then doubled home Stewart to chase Jhancarlos Lara out of the game. A walk by Michael Trautwein then loaded the bases, and Jack Rogers walked to plate Allen II. Rodriguez delivered the decisive blow with an RBI single to bring the team's lead to six.

Columbus broke through and scored a run in the top of the fifth, but couldn't get anything else going. Sal Stewart was the Gabe Whitmer Mortgage Team Player of the Game by going 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, and three stolen bases.

Tomorrow, the Lookouts play a doubleheader against the Clingstones starting at 5:15 p.m. with postgame Fireworks presented by Zeus.

