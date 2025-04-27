Shuckers Fall to Biscuits in Series Finale

April 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Demetrius Hill at bat for the Biloxi Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - Despite back-to-back home runs for the second consecutive game, the Biloxi Shuckers (10-11) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (11-9), 6-3, at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Biscuits took an early 2-0 lead in the second with an RBI triple from Willy Vasquez and a sacrifice fly from Hunter Stovall. They extended the lead to 6-0 in the fifth with a two-RBI triple from Xavier Isaac and a two-run home run from Will Simpson. The Shuckers struck back in the sixth with back-to-back home runs from Ethan Murray and Bladimir Restituyo. The Shuckers scored their final run of the game in the eighth, an RBI triple from Garrett Spain. Ty Johnson (2-0) earned the win while Tate Kuehner (1-4) took the loss. JJ Goss also earned his second save of the season.

Bladimir Restituyo (2-for-3) was the only Shuckers player to record multiple hits. Out of the bullpen, Stiven Cruz (2.0ip, 2k) lowered his season ERA to 1.69 while Nick Merkel (2.0ip, 2k) lowered his to 1.29.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers are set to begin a six-game series at Synovus Park against the Columbus Clingstones at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

