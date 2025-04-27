Barons Win 3-2 over Trash Pandas, Take Series 4-2

April 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







A Wilfred Veras home run and a Mario Camilletti 2-RBI single led the Birmingham Barons to a 3-2 win before 4,429 at Toyota Field on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Barons win the six-game series four games to two and remain in first place in the North Division of the Southern League.

Starting pitcher Grant Taylor pitched 3.0 innings, giving up only one hit, no earned runs, and two walks with a strikeout. Taylor lowered his ERA to 0.79 on the season. Recent call-up Shane Murphy (1-0, 4.91) pitched 3.2 innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs, and two walks with three strikeouts. Andrew Dalquist pitched 1.1 innings, giving up only a walk with two strikeouts. Dalquist still hasn't given up a run in 12.1 innings this season. Zach Franklin earned his second save of the season, pitching the ninth and only giving up a hit with a strikeout.

The Barons took the early lead in the top of the second inning, when Veras hit his fourth home run of the season on a deep fly ball to center field. The Barons took the early 1-0 lead. In the top of the third inning, the Barons scored again. With two outs, Rikuu Nishida was hit by a pitch. William Bergolla singled on a line drive to center field. Nishida and Bergolla pulled off the double steal, and next man up Camilletti ropes a single to left field, scoring Nishida and Bergolla on the play, and the Barons took the 3-0 lead.

Rocket City scored in the bottom of the fourth inning when Cole Fontenelle hit his third home run of the season. In the bottom of the fifth inning, an RBI double by Nelson Rada scored Caleb Ketchup, and the Barons' lead was 3-2.

The Barons' bullpen locked in the last four innings to keep the Trash Pandas' offense scoreless, and the Barons took the 3-2 road win. Camilletti went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Jacob Gonzalez went 2-for-4 in the win. Bergolla got his 11th stolen base of the season, while Nishida is 10-for-10 in stolen bases this season.

Up next, the Barons will host Southern League South leader, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (15-6) at Regions Field on Tuesday at 7:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.