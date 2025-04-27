Trash Pandas Drop Sunday's Series Finale to Barons 3-2

April 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (6-14) lost Sunday's series finale against the Birmingham Barons (11-9) in front of 4,429 fans at Toyota Field. Birmingham won the series, taking four out of six games.

Christian Moore continued to swing a hot bat in the loss, finishing 3-for-5 with a double. Denzer Guzman drew a walk in the seventh inning, extending his team-best on-base streak to 14 games. Unfortunately, the Pandas stranded 10 runners on base and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Rocket City starter George Klassen (L, 0-2) made his second start of the series on Sunday, following a season-high nine strikeouts on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old had a scoreless first inning but gave up a solo home run to Birmingham's right fielder Wilfred Veras to start the top of the second inning.

After striking out the first two batters in the top of the third inning, Klassen hit Rikuu Nishida with a pitch, and William Bergolla followed with a two-out single. The two baserunners successfully pulled off a double steal, putting them in scoring position. Mario Camilletti capitalized on the opportunity with a single to left, bringing both runners home and extending their lead to 3-0.

Birmingham then turned to their bullpen at the start of the fourth inning, and Cole Fontenelle welcomed left-hander Shane Murphy (W, 1-0) by hitting a solo home run to left field. This was Fontenelle's second home run of the homestand and his first from the right side of the plate. Birmingham starter Grant Taylor, a Florence native, pitched 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit.

The Pandas narrowed the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth inning. Caleb Ketchup hit a single down the third base line, and Christian Moore narrowly missed a home run, settling for a double off the wall in right-center that advanced Ketchup to third. Nelson Rada hit a fly ball to left-center, which fell due to miscommunication in the outfield, resulting in a double that scored Ketchup. However, Murphy struck out the next two batters, leaving the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.

Klassen pitched effectively again in his team-leading fifth start, allowing three runs on six hits over 5.0 innings while walking none and striking out five. Houston Harding pitched well in relief, keeping the Barons from scoring. In his fourth appearance, the former Mississippi State pitcher allowed no runs on three hits in 3.0 innings of relief.

Brady Choban pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning for the Trash Pandas in his league-leading ninth appearance. Moore recorded his third hit of the afternoon with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Birmingham closer Zach Franklin (S, 2) secured a strikeout and a fly out to end the game.

The Trash Pandas will hit the road this week for a six-game series at the newly opened Covenant Health Park in Knoxville. Game one of the series is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:00 pm, with left-hander Mitch Farris (0-0, 1.46) starting for Rocket City against Knoxville right-hander Will Sanders (0-1, 2.95). Fans can watch the game on Bally Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field from May 6-11 to host the Montgomery Biscuits for a six-game homestand.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.