Columbus Shut out Again in 5-0 Loss to Chattanooga

April 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN., - Atlanta Braves' No. 11 prospect Didier Fuentes made his Double-A debut, but the Columbus Clingstones (8-12) were held scoreless again on Sunday afternoon in a 5-0 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts (10-10). The Lookouts claimed the series 4-2.

Decisive Plays: An RBI double from Edwin Arroyo made it 1-0 in the first inning. Chattanooga padded its lead with runs in the second, third, and fourth innings to lead 4-0. An RBI single from Sal Stewart made it 5-0 in the eighth. Columbus loaded the bases with one out in the third, but Cal Conley grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Key Contributors: Cody Milligan and Cade Bunnell each had hits for the Clingstones. On the mound, Hayden Harris (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) continued his excellence in 2025. For Chattanooga, Rodriguez concluded a strong series by going 3-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBI.

Noteworthy: Columbus has not scored in 16 innings, dating back to game one of Saturday's doubleheader. Harris has the longest active scoreless streak by a pitcher in the Southern League at 7 games (8.2 IP). Columbus drops to 0-3 in series finales.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 29): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. It's the first Take Two Tuesday at Synovus Park, as fans can buy one concession item and get specific items free throughout the game.

