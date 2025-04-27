Montgomery Snags Series Finale, 6-3, over Biloxi

April 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Owen Wild

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Owen Wild(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (11-9) took the series finale, 6-3, over the Biloxi Shuckers (10-11) on Sunday afternoon at Keesler Federal Park.

Owen Wild led the way with four scoreless innings in his second start of the season. The 22-year-old saw the minimum, 12 batters, and picked off the lone baserunner he allowed in the third inning. He has seven scoreless frames through his first two starts.

Willy Vasquez tripled to left center field to score the first run of the game in the second inning. Hunter Stovall followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. In the third, Xavier Isaac ripped a liner inside the first-base bag and down the line to triple in two more runs. The next batter, Will Simpson, smashed a two-run homer down the left-field line to make it 6-0.

The Shuckers had back-to-back homers in the sixth from Ethan Murray and Bladimir Resitituyo and picked up another run in the eighth to make it 6-3.

JJ Goss notched his second save of the season, retiring the final five Biloxi hitters in the 6-3 win.

The club has a scheduled off day ahead of a six-game home series against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Riverwalk Stadium. For tickets and a full list of promotions, visit BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.