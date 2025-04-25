Despite Guzman's Career Night, Trash Pandas Drop Two Games to Barons on Friday

April 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons (10-8) came from behind to defeat the Rocket City Trash Pandas (5-13), scoring four runs in the final two innings in front of 5,388 fans at Toyota Field on Friday night. Denzer Guzman extended his team-leading on-base streak to 13 games by going 4-for-4 and was just a triple shy of completing the cycle.

The day began with the continuation of Thursday's suspended game, which saw Birmingham leading 4-2 in the top of the eighth inning. The Barons added one more run in that inning, securing a 5-2 victory in Game 3 of the series.

Rocket City starter Sam Aldegheri was brilliant in the nightcap and picked up his first quality start. The left-hander escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and pitched a 1-2-3 second inning. However, the Barons managed to score a couple of runs during their second trip through the lineup. Wilfred Veras drove in William Bergolla with a two-out single in the third inning, and Adam Hackenberg hit a home run in the fourth inning to give Birmingham a 2-0 lead. The Angels' third-ranked prospect pitched well in the latter half of his outing, retiring three of the five batters he faced in the fifth and sixth innings. He allowed two runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

Guzman, one of the hottest hitters in the Southern League, put the Trash Pandas on the scoreboard in the fourth inning with his team-leading fourth home run. The Pandas ' shortstop is in a three-way tie for second in the league in homers. Following a hit by pitch of Cole Fontenelle, Josh Crouch doubled to drive in Fontenelle, tying the game at 2-2.

Barons' starter Riley Gowens exited after five innings, allowing two runs. The Pandas capitalized on reliever Tyler Davis in the bottom of the sixth inning. Guzman led off with his third hit of the night, and Fontenelle hit an impressive two-run home run down the right field line, giving the Trash Pandas a 4-2 lead.

The Barons cut the deficit to 4-3 in the eighth inning, thanks to a couple of singles, one of which was a run-scoring hit by Jason Matthews. In the ninth, Jared Southard (L, 0-1) surrendered a leadoff double to Mario Camilletti, followed by a one-out single from Jacob Gonzalez, placing runners on the corners. Hackenberg capped off his three-hit game with a two-run double, giving the Barons a 5-4 lead. With two outs, Nick Podkul added a two-run single to score Hackenberg, finishing the three-run inning and extending the lead to 6-4.

The Pandas went down in order in the ninth inning against Keone Kela (W, 1-0). Birmingham out-hit Rocket City 15-7, with the Barons recording eight coming in the final three innings.

Game five of the six-game series between the Trash Pandas and the Barons will take place on Saturday night at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with right-hander Joel Hurtado (0-1, 1.08) starting for Rocket City against Birmingham right-hander Wikelman González (0-1, 6.14). Fans who are unable to attend can catch the game on WAAY-TV MORE 31.6, Bally Live, and MiLB, or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com

Saturday's Promotions:

ZOOperstars! Appearance: The world-renowned ZOOperstars! invade Toyota Field with appearances from Harry Canary, Mike Rainbow Trout, Tommy LaSwordfish, Ken Giraffey Jr., Kevin Duranteater, and LeBronco James.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas' second homestand against the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field ends with a special appearance from Bluey on Sunday.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.