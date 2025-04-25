Tonight's Game (4/24) Has Been Postponed

April 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's (4/24) game has been postponed due to excessive rain over the last 24 hours and unplayable field conditions. Tonight's (4/24) game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 26, starting at 5:15 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be 7 innings. A ticket for Saturday's game (4/26) will be good for both games. Saturday's game features postgame Fireworks presented by ZEUS.

Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2025 Lookouts regular season home game and can be exchanged by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their name, phone number, and the new game date in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.

Tonight's scheduled Pilgrim's Most Improved Student Day has been moved to its makeup date of 5/22. New game tickets will be distributed through your child's school, along with an updated parent letter. The pre-game parade, certificate, and meal vouchers will be available during the 5/22 make-up date.

Join us for the rest of our series that includes Fireworks Friday presented by EPB and our first Dogs at the Diamond Day presented by Pet Medic Chattanooga on Sunday. Tickets for these games and the rest of the season are available on Lookouts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.