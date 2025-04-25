SS/2B/OF Eric Brown Jr. Placed on 7-Day Injured List as of April 24

April 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that SS/2B/OF Eric Brown Jr. has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List as of April 24. The active roster now stands at 27 players. Brown has appeared in 16 games with the Shuckers this season and set the Shuckers' current season-high with a nine-game hit streak.

