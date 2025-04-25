Five-Run Eighth, Miller's 4-RBI Night Leads Shuckers to Comeback Win

April 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers celebrate win

BILOXI, MS - Led by Darrien Miller's two-hit, four-RBI night and a five-run eighth inning, the Biloxi Shuckers (9-10) earned their eighth win over their last 11, 8-6, over the Montgomery Biscuits (10-8) at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. Over their last 11 games, the Shuckers have outscored opponents 59-35, a plus-24 run differential.

The Biscuits struck first with a sacrifice fly from Colton Ledbetter in the first, scoring Homer Bush Jr. from third. They extended the lead to 2-0 in the third with an RBI single from Will Simpson, but Shuckers' starter Abdiel Mendoza held the Biscuits scoreless over the rest of his five-inning start. He worked around eight hits and two walks, allowing just two runs.

In the bottom of the fourth, Brock Wilken got the Shuckers on the board with a solo home run to left, his third of the season. Later in the inning, Darrien Miller gave the Shuckers their first lead of the day, 3-2, with a two-run shot to left. The game remained 3-2 until the seventh, when Cooper Kinney lifted a home run to left-center that tied the game. The Biscuits took a 6-3 lead in the eighth with a wild pitch and a two-RBI triple from Homer Bush Jr.

The Shuckers struck back in the bottom of the eighth when catcher's interference extended the inning and loaded the bases with two outs. A passed ball made it 6-4 before Darrien Miller tied the game with a two-RBI single into left. Ethan Murray then gave the Shuckers an 8-6 lead with a two-RBI triple to right-center. In the ninth, Justin Yeager locked down his second save of the season with a looking strikeout. Tyler Bryant (1-1) earned the win while Dan Hammer (1-1) took the loss.

The Shuckers return with specialty jerseys for Harry Potter Night on Saturday at Keesler Federal Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Alexander Cornielle (0-0, 0.71) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Duncan Davitt (2-0, 1.20) for the Biscuits. The first 1,000 fans will receive a unique Harry Potter and Shuckers crossover scarf. One side of the scarf will be Harry Potter-themed, the other, Shuckers-themed. The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local organization through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to the game. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth. The game can also be seen live on the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

