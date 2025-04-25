Clingstones and GIAA Join Forces for 2025 State Finals at Synovus Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. - A new era of baseball entertainment was ushered in to the Chattahoochee Valley when the Columbus Clingstones christened Synovus Park on April 15 with a 3-0 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in front of 5,041 fans.

The Clingstones, in partnership with the Columbus Sports Council, are proud to announce that they will host the 2025 Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) high school baseball state finals at Synovus Park on May 29 - May 31.

"The GIAA is proud to partner with the Columbus Clingstones to host the GIAA Baseball State Championships at Synovus Park," said GIAA associate commissioner Clint Morgan.  "The recent renovations have transformed the stadium into a premiere venue, featuring a phenomenal playing surface and upgraded stadium suites that truly enhance the championship atmosphere.  We are incredibly grateful to GM Pete Laven and Merri Sherman from the Columbus Sports Council for their commitment to making this championship event the very best it can be. This will be a memorable and meaningful experience for all GIAA student-athletes and their families."

The Thursday, May 29th and Friday, May 30th dates will feature four games in the best two out of three series hosting qualifiers from GIAA Class A, Class AA, Class AAA and Class AAAA. Games will take place at 10:00 am, 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm. If any series is split 1-1 following the first two dates, the classification championship game will take place at Synovus Park on Saturday, May 31.

"We are excited to be the host venue for this storied championship series," said Clingstones general manager Pete Laven. "It is a privilege for us to help shine a light on the schools, players and their supporters that have earned this opportunity."

For more information on tickets and game times please visit www.giaasports.org.

