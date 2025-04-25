Montgomery Storms Back, Then Loses Late Lead in 8-6 Loss to Biloxi

April 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Homer Bush Jr. at bat

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-8) stormed back only for their late lead to disappear in an 8-6 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (9-10) on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park.

The Shuckers posted a five-run eighth inning to steal away a win, scoring all five runs after a controversial catcher's interference call on a ground ball that would have been the third out.

The Biscuits scored first in the opening frame on a sacrifice fly from Colton Ledbetter to take a 1-0 lead. In the third, Will Simpson singled in Ledbetter to make it 2-0.

Jacob Watters was activated off the 7-day Injured List for his third start and pitched three scoreless frames, retiring the final eight Biloxi hitters he faced.

Brock Wilken and Darien Miller each homered in the fourth inning and Biloxi took a 3-2 lead.

After two scoreless innings for both sides, Cooper Kinney led off the seventh with an opposite-field home run to tie the game at 3-3. Kinney notched his fifth game with three hits and has six hits in the series. In the bottom of the inning, Hunter Stovall made a great balancing relay on a 1-6-3 double play to end the seventh.

After singles by Ricardo Genoves and Jalen Battles to lead off the eighth, Homer Bush Jr tripled down the right-field line to make it 5-3. Then on a Kinney strikeout, Bush Jr. swiped home plate on the throw down the first base to make it 6-3. In the bottom of the inning, Luke Adams appeared to groundout to first base for the final out, but catcher's interference was called on the swing to load the bases. The ensuing Biloxi rally led to five unearned runs and the Biscuits fell 8-6 in a tough loss.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Alexander Cornielle is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

