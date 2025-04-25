Early Barrage from Lookouts Sinks Columbus in 6-1 Loss

CHATTANOOGA, TN., - The Columbus Clingstones (8-9) fell behind early and did not have the offensive firepower to keep up against the Chattanooga Lookouts (7-10) in a 6-1 loss on Friday night at AT&T Field.

Decisive Plays: The Lookouts leapt in front with a three-run first inning off Jhancarlos Lara (L, 0-3). Another three-run frame from the Lookouts put the Clingstones in a deep 6-0 hole after three innings. Cade Bunnell muscled a solo home run (1) down the left field line to put Columbus on the board in the fifth.

Key Contributors: Bunnell (1-3, HR, RBI) had the only run-producing swing for Columbus while David McCabe (2-for-4) had the lone multi-hit game. On the mound, Ian Mejia (4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 4 SO) allowed the Clingstones to hang around with scoreless relief work. For Chattanooga, Sal Stewart (2-for-4, 2B, RBI), Dominic Pitelli (1-for-3, 2B, RBI), and Ruben Ibarra (1-for-2, 2B, RBI) led the way on offense while T.J. Sikkema (win, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) limited the Clingstones offensively.

Noteworthy: The five-run loss for Columbus is the largest margin of defeat for the club this season. All seven of the home runs for Columbus this season have come in away games. The 4.2 innings of relief for Mejia was the longest relief outing of his career, surpassing 4.0 innings tossed on August 17, 2024 at Biloxi.

Next Game (Saturday, April 26): Columbus at Chattanooga, 5:15 pm ET at AT&T Field. Radio Broadcast: 7:00 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. It's a doubleheader for the Clingstones with RHP Blake Burkhalter (1-1, 1.62 ERA) starting game one and RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-2, 4.30 ERA) starting game two.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 29): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. It's the first Take Two Tuesday at Synovus Park, as fans can buy one concession item and get specific items free throughout the game.

