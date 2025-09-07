Columbus Falls 2-0 in Home Finale at Synovus Park

COLUMBUS, Ga., - The Columbus Clingstones (30-33, 56-73) got a strong start from Ian Anderson but lagged on offense in a 2-0 shutout loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (38-25, 76-56) in the home finale at Synovus Park this season. Montgomery won the series 5-1 and clinched a spot in the postseason for the 10th-consecutive season.

Decisive Plays: Both Anderson and Biscuits' starter Jackson Baumeister opened with 4.0 scoreless innings before a two-run home run from Brock Jones broke the ice in the fifth inning. Columbus stranded two runners in scoring position in the fifth inning in its best chance to get on the board.

Key Contributors: Anderson (4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO) looked sharp in his second outing with Columbus while Cal Conley tallied a three-hit game. For Montgomery, Baumeister (6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SO) dominated on the mound while Jones (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) provided the game-deciding swing.

Notable: Columbus was shut out for the 19th time this season. The Clingstones lost a series finale game for the first time since August 1. Adam Zebrowski went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to five games. Columbus finishes 32-37 at home in its inaugural season.

Next Game (Tuesday, September 9): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Both starters are TBD. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







