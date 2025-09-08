Burke Grand Slam Leads Shuckers to Win in Home Finale

Published on September 7, 2025 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Shuckers say goodbye to Biloxi in 2025 home finale

(Biloxi Shuckers) Shuckers say goodbye to Biloxi in 2025 home finale(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - A Blake Burke grand slam powered the Biloxi Shuckers (70-62, 28-35) to a 4-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (65-67, 31-32) on Sunday in the final home game of the regular season at Keesler Federal Park. With the win, the Shuckers recorded their 42nd of the year at home, the third-most in franchise history and clinched a winning record for the seventh time in franchise history.

An error with the bases loaded in the fourth inning scored the Blue Wahoos only run of the game, giving them a 1-0 lead. The Shuckers then took a 4-1 lead in the fifth with a grand slam from Blake Burke, his second of the season. Jesús Broca (1-1) earned the win after three perfect relief innings with four strikeouts, while Jacob Miller (3-7) took the loss for Pensacola. Austin Roberts also recorded his first save in the Brewers organization, retiring four straight batters to end the game. Roberts became the 13th different Shuckers pitcher to record a save this season, setting a new single-season franchise record.

At the plate, Blake Burke (2-for-4), Mike Boeve (2-for-4) and Bladimir Restituyo (3-for-3) each recorded multi-hit efforts for the Shuckers.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will begin their final series of the regular season on Tuesday against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership and a 2025 Shuckers Playoff Ticket package, including tickets for all playoff games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park this season. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.