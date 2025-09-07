Columbus Shut Out By Montgomery, 1-0
Published on September 7, 2025 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus Clingstones (30-32, 56-72) were shut out by the Montgomery Biscuits (37-25, 75-56) 1-0 on Saturday night Synovus Park.
Decisive Plays: Two-straight throwing errors from Drew Compton and Brett Sears pushed Gregory Barrios to third base, who scored on a sacrifice fly from Colton Ledbetter.
Key Contributors: Brett Sears (7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO) worked a quality start. For Montgomery, Barrios scored the only run, Ledbetter had the lone RBI, and Owen Wild (Win, 7.0 IP, 4 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) turned in his best start of the year.
Notable: Columbus was shut out for the 18th time this season and falls to 5-19 on Saturdays. Sears recorded his fifth quality start of the season. Columbus lost to Montgomery by a final score of 1-0 for the third time this season.
Next Game (Sunday, September 7): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 1:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. RHP Ian Anderson (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Jackson Baumeister (1-4, 5.33 ERA) for Montgomery. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.
Southern League Stories from September 7, 2025
- Columbus Shut Out By Montgomery, 1-0 - Columbus Clingstones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.